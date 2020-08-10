HUNTINGTON — While Marshall University is working to open its doors to students for the fall semester in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, one school is continuing to celebrate its graduates, whose final semester unexpectedly came to a halt in the spring.
Marshall’s Department of Communication Disorders hosted a graduation drive-thru celebration Sunday afternoon for 34 students who graduated with master’s degrees in communication disorders.
Pam Holland, graduate program director for the Department of Communication Disorders at Marshall University, said the students celebrated Sunday had spent up to six years with the program and deserved a proper send-off.
“It’s definitely a time were we have to continue to celebrate our students,” she said. “They’ve just been through so much this year. They’ve endured so much and shown so much resilience.”
The students were escorted via a Huntington police and fire department motorcade from the Joan C. Edwards Stadium, onto 3rd Avenue before being greeted one last time by their professors and mentors behind the Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex building.
While the students had a virtual graduation ceremony, they did not have an opportunity to say goodbye to each other in person before Marshall abruptly ended in-person classes to curb the spread of the virus. The university canceled its own in-person graduation after rescheduling it.
The students have built life-long relationships with each other and the faculty, Holland said, and deserved to have that closure.
While each graduating class is unique, Holland said COVID-19 had given this particular class a crash course in something others have not learned as thoroughly.
“I think they are the most resilient class that we have ever had. I think if I had to describe them that would be it,” she said. “They have learned more about tele-health and tele-practice more than most practicing clinicians who have years of experience.”
She said she believes if they wanted to open a private practice just offering tele-health services, they could with lessons learned the past few months.
As part of their send-off, the graduates were given two presents Sunday — a free six-month subscription to a continuing education program for speech-language pathologists and a Dave Ramsey book to help them manage their student loan debt as they enter the post-graduate world.