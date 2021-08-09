HUNTINGTON — A resolution regarding texting and emailing by Huntington City Council members during meetings was tabled in a committee meeting on Monday.
The item was on the agenda for Monday’s council meeting, pending action in an Administration and Finance committee meeting. Committee chairman Tyler Bowen called for the item to be tabled for six months, during which a committee would be created to review all Rules of Conduct.
According to a copy of the resolution, language would be added to the Rules of Council to prohibit council members from sending texts or emails while meetings are in session.
“The use of phones or other devices for texting or receiving text, emailing or receiving emails, or other forms of electronic communication by Council members is prohibited while Council is in session except in the instance of a bona fide emergency, at which time the Council member shall notify the Chair prior to using the electronic device,” the resolution reads.
Bowen said that when he reviewed the item ahead of the committee meeting, he found that the rules only had one revision in the past decade. He said questions came up for him not just about cell phone usage, but for rules and their enforcement in general.
“I certainly see merit to this purposed resolution, but more importantly it has shown me that … we have a set of current rules that haven’t been reviewed and updated in several years,” he said.
During the committee meeting, Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh said turning off a phone during an meeting, or an everyday exchange such as a doctor’s appointment or class, is “about respect and consideration towards others.” She said the resolution is not being brought up because of a logistical concern but an ethical one.
“In addition, there is a chance for certain members, like myself, a young member, a new member of city council who might not be aware of all the ethical and moral obligations of our position to be influenced by external factors, such as texts and phone calls from political parties and individuals who want to influence votes, which is peculiar, but I guess that’s what politics is all about,” she said.
Rumbaugh said that the resolution did account for the possibilities of emergency calls, which could also be facilitated by city staff members. She said that the resolution as written “doesn’t really have enough substance to pass as is,” and she agreed with Bowen’s suggestion to table it.
In the regular council meeting, the City Council approved a rezoning ordinance requested by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union 317. The group requested the change on property near its buildings on Madison Avenue in order to build a new technical school and expand the training it offers. The ordinance changes the property from an R-2 Residential District to a C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.
Council members also approved a contract that would allow the city to remove mussels from a proposed marina site in Harris Riverfront Park, if found. The removal contract, which is not to exceed $32,000, is contingent upon the results of a mussel survey. At a July 12 meeting, the city council approved a mussel survey to be conducted at the site.
The appointment of Former Huntington City Councilwoman Sandra M. Clements to the Huntington Municipal Parking Board was approved. Clements also served as chairwoman of the council and represented District 5.
An ordinance regarding the Bryne Justice Grant Program Award had a first reading on Monday. The ordinance would approve an intergovernmental agreement with Cabell County until 2024. According to a letter with the ordinance, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County’s Sheriff’s Department will split this year’s $71,607 allocation with HPD receiving $47,738 and CCSD receiving $23,869.