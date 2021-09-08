HUNTINGTON — A resolution to bar Huntington City Council members from using cellphones during public meetings is back on the council’s agenda.
The resolution, which was tabled in a committee meeting, would amend the Rules of Council. Councilman Pat Jones is sponsoring the resolution.
“The use of phones or other devices for texting or receiving texts, emailing or receiving emails, or other forms of electronic communication by Council members is prohibited while Council is in session except in the instance of a bona fide emergency, at which time the Council member shall notify the Chair prior to using the electronic device,” says the resolution.
The resolution was tabled in an Aug. 9 Administration and Finance Committee meeting so a full review of the Rules of Council could be made. Jones told The Herald-Dispatch that he attempted to bring the ordinance back to the committee after finding out more information about communication during a July 22 meeting of the council and a Freedom of Information Act request from The Herald-Dispatch for council members’ electronic communication during that meeting.
The documents provided in response to the FOIA request showed that, during a July 22 meeting, Marshall University Board of Governors member Chris Miller, political strategist Michael Dillon and Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, texted council members about a candidate who was being considered for a vacant seat but was eventually not selected. The documents also showed that Councilman Dale Anderson sent text messages to other council members, both present and absent.
“In the wake of information that I received after the first vote, I want … transparency to be available for every citizen in the city of Huntington,” Jones said.
He requested the Administration and Finance Committee revisit the resolution in an Aug. 23 meeting. However, it was unclear at the time if the committee could proceed because the resolution was previously tabled. Jones intends to vote in favor of the ordinance next week, he said.
City Council Chairman Mike Shockley initially introduced the resolution. He previously told The Herald-Dispatch that he was trying to “protect the integrity of open meetings and did not want outside influence for votes.”
The City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in City Hall. A work session will be held prior to the meeting at 7:15 p.m.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
