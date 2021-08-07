HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members will consider a resolution to prohibit texting and emailing during council meetings.
According to a copy of the resolution, the motion would add language to Rules of Council about texting or emailing during council meetings to the Conduct of Members section. The resolution will be discussed in an Administration and Finance Committee meeting prior to Monday’s council meeting.
“The use of phones or other devices for texting or receiving text, emailing or receiving emails, or other forms of electronic communication by Council members is prohibited while Council is in session except in the instance of a bona fide emergency, at which time the Council member shall notify the Chair prior to using the electronic device,” the resolution reads.
In other business, the City Council will consider the appointment of Sandra M. Clements to the Huntington Municipal Parking Board. Clements is a former council chairwoman and represented District 5.
Another resolution will come before the council to authorize a contract to relocate mussels at the proposed marina site in Harris Riverfront Park. In a July 26 Administration and Finance Committee meeting, City Attorney Scott Damron said the item was a contingent amendment to a mussel survey City Council previously approved.
“The proposal is for an approval of an amount not to exceed $32,000 for relocation of mussels, if any mussels are found and need to be relocated,” he said.
Council members will hear the second reading of an ordinance regarding a rezoning petition brought forth by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union 317. The organization wants to rezone property near its buildings on Madison Avenue from an R-2 Residential District to a C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District. IBEW plans to build a technical school at the site that would expand its current training programs. Council can vote on this resolution after the second reading.
An ordinance regarding the Bryne Justice Grant Program Award will get a first reading Monday. The ordinance would approve an intergovernmental agreement with Cabell County until Sept. 30, 2024. According to a letter with the ordinance, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department will split this year’s $71,607 allocation, with HPD receiving $47,738 and the Sheriff’s Department receiving $23,869.
Huntington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at City Hall.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
