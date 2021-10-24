HUNTINGTON — Three resolutions related to the purchase of five vehicles for the Huntington Police Department are on the upcoming City Council agenda.
The items were discussed at a previous meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee. Lt. Phil Watkins of the Huntington Police Department spoke about the items at the previous meeting. The Huntington City Council meets Monday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. A work session will begin at 7:15 p.m.
The first resolution is for the purchase of five 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility patrol vehicles with all-wheel drive.
Watkins said the police department would request to purchase the vehicles from Stephens Auto Center of Danville, West Virginia, which has the statewide contract for police vehicles, using money from the police budget. The cost is $31,767 for each vehicle, or a total of $158,835.
The next resolution would be for the purchase of five WatchGuard in-car camera systems for the five vehicles. The cost is $6,245 for each camera, or a total of $31,225.
“This dashcam system matches our existing fleet and will integrate with the body-worn cameras that our patrol officers are wearing,” Watkins said.
The third item would request furnishing the vehicles with emergency equipment. The department requested the furnishing be completed by Rocky Fork Enterprizes in Charleston, Watkins said. The vehicles would also have paint and graphics applied there. Per vehicle, the cost is $15,911.
The committee gave all three a favorable recommendation and sent to the City Council for approval.
On Monday, council members will also hear a first reading of an ordinance amending the purchasing guidance for the parking board.
City Attorney Scott Damron said at the previous Administration and Finance Committee meeting that purchases made by the parking board over $2,500 and any receipts over $2,500 must be approved by the City Council. A few years ago, the purchasing ordinance was changed so that the City Council must approve purchases over $25,000, Damron said. The ordinance would bring the parking board’s rules into compliance with the general purchasing ordinance.
City Council members will also discuss the appointment of former Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler to the Huntington Municipal Parking Board. If approved, she would fill an unexpired term.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.