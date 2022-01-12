HUNTINGTON — Cabell County commissioners will meet for their first regular meeting of 2022.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave. in Huntington. The commission had a special meeting last week to elect officers for the upcoming year and go into an executive session to discuss opioid litigation and personnel leave issues. There, commissioners elected Jim Morgan to serve a second year as president and Kelli Sobonya to serve as pro-tem.
On Thursday’s agenda, commissioners will discuss a resolution that would authorize a supplement contract between the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services Section and the Cabell County Commission to provide funding for the Victims’ Advocates Office.
Another resolution on the agenda relates to the Board of Equalization and Review setting hearing dates for the county’s property tax assessments for the upcoming year.
Several letters are also expected to be discussed during Thursday’s meeting. Some topics of those documents include county records, tax records and employment and reclassification of employees.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.