HUNTINGTON — Three resolutions are slated to come before Huntington City Council that would authorize contributing money to local organizations that had financial deficits from COVID-19.
If approved by council members Monday night, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, CONTACT Rape Crisis Center and the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau would receive city funds. The resolutions were discussed at the last Administration & Finance Committee meeting.
City Manager Hank Dial said during the meeting that the city often works with the three organizations, which experienced budget shortfalls during the pandemic. He said the funds will come from this year’s contributions fund leftover from last year’s general fund.
“They are close and important partners and provide a great service. And due to COVID, they are having financial problems that could make it to where they could not meet their mission. And as their partner, we want to assure them that we are there to help them meet their most important mission,” Dial said Friday.
If passed, the health department will receive $137,819.77, the crisis center will receive $67,500 and Huntington CVB will receive $100,000.
Dial said the health department’s costs were incurred from treating and preventing COVID-19 within the city and will not be reimbursed. According to documents filed with the resolutions, the crisis center canceled an annual fundraiser in 2020 and 2021, which typically raises $50,000 each year, and the CVB lost $308,000 in hotel/motel tax revenue from 2019 to 2020.
Council members are also expected to discuss a resolution that would create a grants manager position for the city. This was also discussed at the last Administration & Finance Committee meeting. Dial told committee members that grants management and purchasing were previously done by one city employee.
“We’re increasing our capacity for grants management because we are aggressively pursuing grants and receiving them,” Dial said at the meeting.
He added that by creating the position, the city would increase its grant capacity and receive more money than the position costs, which is $53,303.
Other resolutions on the table for Monday night’s council meeting include budget revisions for the 2021-22 fiscal year’s general fund budget and for the coal severance fund budget. The general fund revision includes the grants manager position salary and the city’s new American Rescue Plan funds project manager salary.
On Monday, council members will hear a second reading of an ordinance that would authorize an intergovernmental agreement between the city of Huntington and Cabell County for the Byrne Justice Grant Program Award. Council members may vote on this agreement after the reading.
A new proposed ordinance will come to council members regarding the permanent repeal of the city’s business and occupation tax for retail businesses and restaurants within the city. This will be the item’s first reading at City Council, though it was discussed at the last Administration & Finance Committee meeting.
Mayor Steve Williams presented the idea to committee members and said the revenue loss from the tax is about $2 million annually, or $500,000 a quarter, but the city would gain a “competitive advantage” with the repeal.
“A permanent repeal of the B&O tax for our retail stores and restaurants not only provides economic relief to some of our businesses that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, it also gives Huntington an economic advantage in our ongoing efforts to attract businesses to our community,” Williams said in a statement to The Herald-Dispatch.
He also said the city’s sales tax revenue in fiscal year 2021 exceeded budget expectations by almost $2 million.
Masks will be required again at Monday night’s council meeting, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, 800 5th Ave. On Thursday, Council Chairman Mike Shockley said he planned to reinstate guidelines recommended to the council by the health department, which called for social distancing within council chambers, requiring all individuals in the meeting to wear masks and temperature checks upon entry to chambers.
Williams also signed an executive order requiring all visitors and employees in city buildings to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. The reinstated requirements come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assessed Cabell County as high risk of coronavirus and a positivity rate of 6.8% for the week of Aug. 16, according to the health department’s website.