HUNTINGTON — An upcoming senior resource fair is not only for senior citizens but also for their families looking for help and information, says Erik Johnson, coordinator for the Cabell County Community Service Organization.
“Lots of seniors are struggling, and we are having a collaborative event to get help and information to people who need it,” Johnson said. “It’s not just for seniors, but also their families who are looking for resources, information and help.”
The Senior Resource Fair is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, Johnson said, at the Underwood Center located at 630 9th Ave. in Huntington.
“The reason for this senior resource fair is to increase enrollment, encourage wellness and to expand collaborations across Cabell County,” Johnson said. “Statistically, West Virginia has the second-largest senior population in the country, which makes up about 16% of the state’s population. By 2035 nearly 1 out 4 of the state’s residents will be over the age of 65. Knowing that CCCSO has taken on the role and responsibility to be a catalyst for seniors across our county, we should prepare for this influx in the senior demographic, and one way to prepare for it is to addressing sum the issues that seniors are facing in our county.”
Presenters for the event include Miranda West from Information & Referral; David Wade from Southwest Community Action; Terri Hunt from CCCSO; Lisa Welton from the Salvation Army; Rachel Bledsoe from Ebenezer Outreach Clinic; Bridget Cox from Amedisys Home Health; Cat McConnell from West Virginia Senior Legal Aide; Wendy Billups from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources; Beth Ramey from Marshall Medical Health; Lara Lawson from the United Way; Tammy Handley and Nancy Fry from West Virginia Legal Aide; and Humana.
Johnson says for the next 10 years CCCSO will be vital to the senior community’s success.
“The biggest problems that affect seniors as we know are displacement from society, poverty and transportation,” he said. “Thirty percent of seniors in West Virginia live alone, and that is higher than any other state. Eight percent of seniors in West Virginia have annual household incomes of less $10,000, and 31% have less than $20,000.”
Johnson said out the senior demographic, 26% of West Virginia residents received food stamps last year.
“The average Social Security income for West Virginia is $16,714, a year and the median household income for West Virginia is $29,490 annually, so moving forward as a city and county we must address these certain critical issues that are crippling our seniors,” he said. “If we don’t, we will be facing an epidemic where seniors who have contributed most to society will be displaced, depressed, poor and unmotivated, so it is vital as an organization that we act now and prepare for 2035.”
The resource fair is open to the public and no registration is required. For additional information, call Johnson at 304-634-2093.