HUNTINGTON — Information, activities, games and more greeted people attending the Super Saturday event in downtown Huntington.

Hosted by the United Way of the River Cities and Cabell County Schools, the annual event was free and provided families with information from local organizations that will help prepare their children for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten. This year’s event took place at Mountain Health Arena and also provided registration opportunities for Pre-K and kindergarten in Cabell and Wayne counties.

United Way of the River Cities is a nonprofit organization partnering with local community groups to advocate for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties in West Virginia and in Lawrence County, Ohio.

