With higher prices and increasing interest rates, buying a home in the current economic situation does not have to be out of reach — especially for first-time homebuyers in West Virginia, where a variety of resources and experts are available to assist.
The West Virginia Housing Development Fund is the only entity in the state to offer a first-time homebuyers program that combines a first mortgage with a second mortgage — called the Low Down Home Loan. The second mortgage can be up to $10,000, providing assistance for down payment and closing costs that are part of the mortgage process.
“Our uniqueness and unique programs give us the ability to provide that second mortgage to first-time homebuyers. That really limits their out-of-pocket cash requirements. It’s a spectacular program and really the core of what we do here,” said Jon Rogers, senior division manager of the single-family lending division for the WVHDF.
While higher interest rates and prices are a concern, West Virginia is not experiencing significant increases in home prices compared to other parts of the country, Rogers said. Though this is caused by a decrease in population, it can benefit those looking for homes in the state.
“If there’s a silver lining to that, it’s that we’re not suffering through 20, 30% annual increases in real estate prices,” he said. “Our prices are relatively stable.”
Rogers said buyers who are shopping for the best interest rates should reach out to the WVHDF by calling 800-933-8511 or visiting their website at www.wvhdf.com. The website offers a “find a lender” option, and the WVHDF works with about 50 reputable lenders throughout the state, including banks, credit unions and mortgage companies. Eligible purchasers who meet first-time homebuyer requirements will receive the best rates, Rogers said.
“Either us or our participating lenders are going to have the best rates in the state,” Rogers said. “So checking with us, checking with our participating lenders, asking for the Housing Development Fund’s program through that lender is by far the best way.”
As the state’s housing finance agency with a source of funding of tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds, the WVHDF offers first-time homebuyers a rate of 6%.
“That’s roughly 1.5% below the market, so if you’re a first-time buyer and you go out to a lender that doesn’t participate in our program, you may be looking at a 7.5% interest rate,” Rogers said.
“Our funding source gives us a unique ability to offer below-market interest rates,” he continued. “It’s not all gloom and doom for West Virginia homebuyers. Come see us and our lenders, and you’ll find out for most people, housing is still pretty affordable in West Virginia.”
When it comes to buying a home, Rogers said a question potential buyers should ask themselves is whether they can buy.
“If you’re told that you can through a prequalification process, then you can ask yourself, ‘Should I buy?’” Rogers said. “It’s about individual circumstances that each individual faces.
“We know from the numbers in the state that oftentimes — in fact, I’d say most of the time — we see people’s mortgage payments end up being less than they were paying in rent, and that’s a real determining factor,” he continued.
Creditworthiness can also be a large determining factor when it comes to homebuying.
“Like it or not, credit scores are a vital part of the process,” Rogers said. “It really necessitates a potential homebuyer to know what their credit scores are, and if they’re not where they need to be, to get them there.”
Most people have three credit scores, through three credit repositories: Equifax, TransUnion and Experian, and lenders receive applicant scores from all three repositories when considering a loan application.
“Typically the middle score is the one that matters, and generally, if that middle score is at 620, they’ve got a reasonable likelihood of being approved,” Rogers said.
There are other important considerations such as the amount, source and stability of a potential buyer’s income. Lenders will also look at debt, and Rogers said they’re looking for those debts — including a proposed house payment — to be less than 40% of one’s gross monthly income.
“What we do is look at debt in consideration of the income in a term called debt-to-income ratio,” Rogers said. “If your debts are in line with your income, again in that 40% range, you are probably creditworthy.”
The WVHDF also offers programs for homeowners who may be struggling from the impacts of COVID-19. For the past year, the organization has been operating the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program, part of the U.S. Treasury Department’s COVID assistance to the states. So far, close to 4,000 households have received about $14 million total in assistance dispersed by the WVHDF. Homeowners can apply online on the WVHDF’s website for assistance.
“That program will help them make their mortgage payments, pay utilities, property taxes, homeowners insurance; it will really help them stay in a house if they are still fighting with the negative impacts of COVID,” Rogers said.
Another benefit for West Virginia homebuyers is working with local Realtors. Lynn Dawson Ugland, associate broker for Old Colony Company and president of the Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors, said it’s a seller’s market, with low inventory and houses moving quickly — but by working with Realtors, buyers can purchase properties before they hit the market.
“There’s a lot of competition,” Ugland said. “The best thing that any buyer can do is to hook up with a Realtor because a lot of the properties that we know about never hit the market; the public never knows about it because we’ve already got them in contract. Being a buyer or a seller, let a professional do it for you in this market.”
There are many loan programs for first-time buyers, veterans and even those looking for homes in rural areas of Kanawha and Putnam counties, Ugland said, and the best thing any potential purchaser can do is to get pre-approved with a local lender. Speaking with local reputable lenders can be informative and non-committal with no costs involved. Lenders can talk buyers through the process and give them information on what their monthly payment would be, as well as closing costs and down payments, so they can be ready when a property comes on the market.
Ugland said lenders will also evaluate to see which programs would be the best fit for buyers, including the Federal Housing Administration, a VA loan or a USDA loan, which is based on population in rural areas. Parts of areas such as St. Albans, South Charleston and Elkview all fall under what the USDA considers rural areas.
“The first step any buyer should do is always get with a local lender that understands the local programs and things that are going on in our county or counties,” Ugland said. “It’s always a good time to buy a house. Interest rates are not bad at all right now compared to what we’ve seen in the ‘90s and early 2000s.”
Ugland offered additional advice for buyers — don’t wait too long to make a decision.
“Be ready to make an offer on a home when you find it, and the saying that a couple of us have is, ‘If you have to go home and sleep on it, you won’t be sleeping in it,’ she said.