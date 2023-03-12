Gilbert Smith holds 2-year-old Myles Smith as he and his brother Kyson Smith, 4, play during United Way of the River Cities’ 23rd Super Saturday event on Saturday at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in Huntington.
Gilbert Smith holds 2-year-old Myles Smith as he and his brother Kyson Smith, 4, play during United Way of the River Cities’ 23rd Super Saturday event on Saturday at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in Huntington.
Five-year-old Sam Morris high-fives OVP Health's mascot, Ovie P. Otter, during United Way of the River Cities' 23rd Super Saturday event on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in Huntington.
Six-year-old Jack Valentine builds a dinosaur skeleton during United Way of the River Cities' 23rd Super Saturday event on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in Huntington.
Three-year-old Dakota Towe uses a magnifying glass to check out bones at United Way of the River Cities' 23rd Super Saturday event on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Arena hosted the annual Super Saturday event this weekend, connecting local families to resources for children.
The event, organized by United Way of the River Cities, had more than 20 organizations and local businesses to provide resources to parents and activities for kids. Among some of the organizations at the arena Saturday were Cabell County Schools, Read Aloud West Virginia, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia and PBS.
Huntington resident Jessica McCormick said she and her family have been attending Super Saturday each year since her now 10-year-old daughter was a baby. This year, her son is getting ready to enter kindergarten.
McCormick said she enjoys the atmosphere and the convenience of seeing and using resources at one place.
“It’s just a fun thing we like to do, and my kids like the snacks and getting free things. It’s just a really great opportunity o see what types of services are available,” she said. “And you don’t have to spend a lot of time going to different places to get things accomplished.”
With so many different set ups, kids could color, play with Play-Doh, get books, plant seeds and even jump in a miniature bounce house while parents collected enrollment, health and other information at the event booths.
Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP) set up a booth at Super Saturday and welcomed students to learn about addiction prevention through a children’s book about dragons, with the reading accompanied by puppets and stuffed animals.
PEP Deputy Director Tabetha Blevins said Saturday’s event was an opportunity to not only connect parents with organizations, but also a chance for organizations to connect with each other for possible future partnerships.
“It’s like a one-stop-shop for figuring out what’s in your community and what you can take advantage of and get help with that you may not be aware of,” Blevins said. “It’s very helpful, even for the coalition or the community groups that come and can connect with people and think, ‘Oh, we can work together’ for future projects.”
Cabell and Wayne county school districts also attended Super Saturday and were registering students for pre-Kindergarten and kindergarten. If parents missed the event, they can still enroll their students by call the district’s Board of Education Office or contacted the child’s expected school to get enrollment information.
Enrollment information can also be found on the Cabell County Schools and Wayne County Schools webpages.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
