HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Fire Department has responded to over 75 calls regarding downed trees and power lines caused by severe storms Tuesday as 4,500 remain without power in the Huntington area.
The majority of the damage has been reported in eastern parts of Huntington, mainly the Forest Hills and Beverly Hills areas.
Susie Agee was sitting with her husband in her living room at her home along Woodland Drive in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Huntington on Tuesday evening when she noticed the wind picking up and heavy rain.
Remembering the derecho that hit the Tri-State area eight years ago, she said she pulled back the drapes to watch the excitement outside.
“When I did that I saw something go by in the front yard,” she said. “(My husband) said it was a branch. Our lights were going on and off and we could hear the generator starting. Then he said 'We have a tree on the house.'”
It wasn’t the tree on their house that was the most exciting part of her evening, however.
“We went out back on our deck and saw that tree,” she said. “It was just unbelievable. I couldn’t believe a tree that big.”
A decades-old tree was fully uprooted and had crashed into an empty lot next door. At 5 feet, 3 inches tall, Agee is dwarfed by the roof system, which is about twice her height.
She said within a radius of a couple blocks, six big trees had come down in her neighborhood.
Like many others in the area, Agee said she was unprepared for the storms.
“I just thought it would be another thunderstorm, but when I saw the wind and it was raining so hard I thought 'This is something else.'”
Megan Kiebler, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Charleston, said the storm system gained power as it crossed into West Virginia and led to damage reports in the Huntington, Charleston, Parkersburg and even Beckley areas.
“We had a line of strong storms that conjoined together as they entered West Virginia last night,” she said. “That led to a few areas across the state that received some pretty good wind gusts and damage, especially in the Huntington area.”
While the storm damage is reminiscent of more powerful weather events, such as derechos or microbursts, Kiebler said what happened Tuesday wasn’t anything other than a powerful storm.
A weather station at Beech Fork in Wayne County recorded winds as high as 55 mph The National Weather Service classifies a derecho as a band of storms with winds of at least 60 mph that lasts at least six hours. A microburst is a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm, usually less than 2.5 miles in diameter.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said Wednesday the Huntington Fire Department responded to 47 reports of downed trees and 30 power lines from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. The department responded to more than 60 calls in a three-hour time period after the storm last night.
Gordon Merry, director of the Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, said no injuries were reported from the storm as of Wednesday afternoon, which he said was a blessing considering the among of damage.
Merry said the county did not see any major damage or issues from the storm like the Beverly Hills neighborhood did.
“Very honesty from about 16th street east to Route 60, that small area, it absolutely kicked our hind ends. It was rough. A lot of trees down, which extended to power lines down,” he said. “It was a big challenge and we are still fighting it. Really the big problem for the whole county was basically in that area.”
He said one tree on Oakwood Road crashed down into the street, smashing two or three cars.
As of noon Wednesday, Appalachian Power reported nearly 17,000 without power, 4,500 of which were based in the Huntington area. Some of those outages aren’t expected to be fixed until tomorrow, the AEP website indicated. Phil Moye, a spokesperson with Appalachian Power, said American Electric Power contractors in unaffected areas were being called in to assist local crews.
Bryan Chambers, communications director for the city of Huntington, said city and county emergency officials had consulted about cooling stations, but did not feel they were needed as of noon Wednesday.