HUNTINGTON — In responding to a lawsuit filed by the city of Huntington against the owner of a Fairfield neighborhood bar, the bar owner said the city was attempting to illegally seize his property and make him the fall guy for owning property in a high-crime area.
Gary Stanley, owner of a business at 2005 10th Ave., filed the countersuit in a response to a lawsuit filed by the city of Huntington in September.
The bar was first declared a public nuisance by Huntington City Council in 2016 after more than 20 shots-fired or shooting calls. At least four homicides have been reported at the bar.
Its liquor license was forfeited in 2016 and the city reached a deal with Stanley that it would stay closed for two years, or until it sold. However, the bar never sold and it was instead reopened under a different name and management after Stanley leased the business to at least two non-licensed bars.
The renewed interest and lawsuit involving the bar came in September after Audra J. Perry, 28, of Huntington, and Marcus D. Graham, 29, of Michigan, were killed Sept. 3 in shootings at the bar. Warrants are active for Devon M. Carey, 25, in connection to those shootings.
Following the killings, the city responded with a lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction asking the court to shutter the former Gary’s Place and padlock the building to prevent future use as it is.
At the time, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he had hopes to demolish the problematic building, but the lawsuit did not seek to do such.
The lawsuit named defendants Gary Stanley, the property owner since 2007; Christopher Thomas, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; and CT’s Biker Club, a domestic nonprofit association that was recently doing business at the bar and whose president was listed as Thomas.
Huntington City Attorney Scott Damron said so much time had passed before the response was filed because a group had been interested in purchasing the building for their fraternal organization, but an agreement could not be reached between the organization and Stanley.
In his response, Stanley declined most of the city’s claims, but agreed he had entered a lease agreement with different tenants. He denied he has engaged in or encourages criminal activity in the Fairfield neighborhood and denied he had been given the right to speak with the city council about the issue at public meetings. He also denied that the city had any authority to take “private property without just compensation.”
“(The city’s) allegation that Gary Stanley’s property is located in a pocket of high crime is nothing less than a tacit admission that the Defendant’s property is simply located in an area beset with high crime and seeks to make Mr. Stanley the fall guy for owning property in said pocket,” the lawsuit states.
Damron said he believes the defendants think the city wants the property for its own gain, but that is not the case. They had asked for the court to rule the building should be padlocked, but that is because they don’t trust it to not be opened back up, he said.
“We are looking to have the court find that the use of the property as he uses it is a public nuisance and they cannot use it any more as a club or any type of alcohol serving entity,” he said. “He has shown in the past he has no desire to comply with the law, so we are asking for the court to declare it a nuisance.”
The building could open as anything else other than a bar, Damron said, such as a retail establishment or as an apartment building.
In September, Damron said the building was going through the process of being placed on the unsafe building list because of electric and other utility issues inside. He did not know the status of that case last week.