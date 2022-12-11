The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — While Amy Hughes trains her restaurant employees to serve with a smile and prepare delicious meals, she also makes sure they are working toward their personal goals.

Hughes, 47, of Ashland, has been a Texas Roadhouse partner at the Barboursville location for 10 years, managing roughly 150 employees year-round. She has hired at least 15 participants in the Cabell County Courthouse drug court program since 2017.

