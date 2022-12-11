BARBOURSVILLE — While Amy Hughes trains her restaurant employees to serve with a smile and prepare delicious meals, she also makes sure they are working toward their personal goals.
Hughes, 47, of Ashland, has been a Texas Roadhouse partner at the Barboursville location for 10 years, managing roughly 150 employees year-round. She has hired at least 15 participants in the Cabell County Courthouse drug court program since 2017.
She said it was important for her to see her workers get another chance to support themselves and their families.
“I like to help people who are helping themselves,” Hughes said. “Sometimes people need someone just to believe in them and give them an opportunity so they can prove themselves. If no one is going to give them that chance or that break, then they’re just going to keep in their spiral; they’re just going to keep doing the same thing if no one helps them see that they can do better for themselves.”
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard said the program is intended to be completed in a year’s time, but the process varies for each participant.
Over the past five years, Hughes has witnessed life-changing transformations, and this year, she was able to watch two workers graduate in drug court.
Hughes celebrated Jennifer Rose’s graduation in March and the graduation for Billy Hamons in October.
Rose said because of the program and having a reliable job, she was able to get her kids back as well as a license and car. Hamons, with his wife Chasidy on his side, celebrated 19 months sober at his graduation.
“It’s heartwarming,” Hughes said about watching the two graduate. “We are a very close-knit group in the kitchen — which is where Jennifer and Billy work — and it is nice to see them get their life back and their children back in their lives.”
The first drug court participant who worked at Texas Roadhouse was not identified for being a part of the program until after being hired. Hughes realized once she had to update a Cabell County probation officer about the worker who continued to work for the restaurant for three years.
Hughes said the process has always succeeded when all parties are accountable — the Cabell County courthouse, the worker, herself, and other employees.
“I keep accountability in my four walls as well,” Hughes said. “With the drug court program, they have accountability and I know that if someone isn’t doing what they’re supposed to be doing on the drug court side of things, then they’re not going to be able to do what I expect them to do in the kitchen.”
Like others in the Tri-State area, Hughes has witnessed many friends affected by substance use disorders. She said that many of them just needed support and accountability.
“I think addiction can almost happen to anyone without them even realizing. I think that addiction happens to great people and they — once they find themselves trying to pull themselves out of it — need somebody or a group,” She said. “it’s not just me helping others here. I have amazing managers here who want to see people regain their life.”
Hughes isn’t the only one in West Virginia trying to help people in sobriety or recently released from prison with drug-related charges.
Long-term residential program Recovery Point received $750,000 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance Second Chance Act grant in November. The grant will fund an offender re-entry program in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Kanawha Institute for Social Research and Action.
The program is provided to incarcerated men ages 18 to 45 with a history of substance use disorder or co-occurring mental illness who are considered to be low or medium risk to reoffend and want to be discharged in Cabell, Kanawha or Raleigh counties.
Recovery Point executive director Reggie Jones said the program — provided by a peer recovery support specialist — can last from three to six months for the client to have long-term employment and permanent housing.
“There are still some businesses where the stigma is still there and very strong. What we want to do is try to break this down by linking them with people that have successfully maintained long-term recovery and back on their feet and who want to be contributing members,” Jones said. “There’s still some stigma around recovery and people that (are) formerly incarcerated when it comes to securing permanent housing and getting long term employment. Our focus will be working with participants and employers that have housing opportunities to try to break down some of those various barriers that put these people back into the community and help the community see that they have changed and be able to accept them as productive members of the community.”
Hughes said while there may be hesitation at first to hire someone in sober living, she would not have changed any of her choices to hire.
“I can honestly say that a lot of my employees that are in the sober-living communities are some of the best employees. They will bend over backwards, they will stay hours after their shifts if needed — they will do it for someone who believes in them,” Hughes said.
She recommends other businesses to welcome people who want to work with open arms.