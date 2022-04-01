HUNTINGTON — A Chesapeake, Ohio, woman who admitted to stealing millions of dollars from a nonprofit for children has been ordered to pay more than $4.65 million in restitution.
Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, was sentenced to serve seven years in prison in January after she pleaded guilty to stealing approximately $4,721,731 from River Valley Child Development Services between December 2013 and August 2020.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers ordered the restitution Thursday after an evidence hearing, offsetting the $4.7 million figure by more than $71,000 already returned to River Valley Child Development Services, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said.
“Phillips did great harm to the children and families she should have been supporting,” he said. “I commend our law enforcement partners and my staff for their pursuit of justice in this case.”
Phillips worked from 1986 to 2020 at the nonprofit, most recently overseeing its financial operations. The organization provides resources for children and families in the area, including after-school programs and food programs, along with running branches of West Virginia’s Birth to Three program.
Federal authorities said Phillips opened a bank account using the agency’s information and for two decades shuffled money from the nonprofit to the fraudulent account. She would then issue checks to herself and her business, Attitude Aviation. The airline service company received about $3.4 million, while Phillips received about $1.15 million.
From July 1, 2016, to on or about June 30, 2017, RVCDS received approximately $7,131,756 in federal funding and Phillips used her position of trust and authority to steal approximately $964,012 during that period alone.
To help pay the restitution, Phillips previously agreed to forfeit substantial assets, including $601,638.77 in proceeds from the sale of six airplanes; $304,576.49 in proceeds from the sale of a house at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia bought with money from the scheme; and $169,954.58 in proceeds from the sale of property in Randolph County.
She has also agreed to forfeit proceeds from the sale of her residence in Chesapeake and several vehicles, including a Lexus RX and a Chevrolet Corvette.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
