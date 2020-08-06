HUNTINGTON — Routine maintenance on the First Presbyterian Church of Huntington on 5th Avenue was underway Tuesday.
The church’s maintenance supervisor Dexter Shoemaker said the regular restoration helps keep the historic building in top condition.
“We’re just restoring the building, keeping it up to date,” he said. “We had some cracks, but not any serious damage.”
Shoemaker said it’s important to keep moisture outside of the building to prevent damage to the interior.
“We’re just trying to keep it up to date and in good shape so it’ll last another 150 years,” he said.