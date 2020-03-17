ReStore makes temporary changes to pickup, delivery
HUNTINGTON — Out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State ReStore will halt donation pickups and deliveries of purchases effective Wednesday, March 18.
The ReStore is currently open during regular shopping hours, but may alter the schedule if necessary. Donations are still being accepted at the ReStore, 240 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
For current information, check the store’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HFHTSRestore/.