HUNTINGTON — Retired Huntington police officers and firefighters who were overpaid because of pension miscalculations will not have to repay the city or have their pay affected, City Council members affirmed Monday.
Additionally, retirees who were underpaid will be given back pay and will see their pension payments adjusted to what they should be.
Retired police and firefighters’ monthly pension payments are determined by a formula that factors in the person’s life expectancy from the time they enter the system, among other things.
In 2017, the Municipal Pensions Oversight Board wanted to see how the city was calculating its pensions.
The oversight board wanted to see past paperwork and excel spreadsheets; however, the city had trouble producing those documents, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said. It was later discovered that some pension benefit payments were not paid enough and some were paid too much.
Policies and redundancies were then put in place to make sure future pension benefit payments were being given out properly.
However, the question remained on what to do for those who were improperly paid, Williams said.
With urging from state legislators, the Municipal Pensions Oversight Board agreed to let cities decide for themselves what to do about the situation.
In a vote Monday night, City Council members affirmed they wanted a permanent fix for those who were underpaid and not bother those who were paid too much. Williams said the city had the option to force overpaid retirees to repay the city, but that’s not how the city would do things.
“Our retirees have worked for decades protecting our city, protecting our families, protecting our property and placing their own lives at risk every single day with a promise that we would provide them a pension they would be able to rely upon,” he said.
“It’s not the fault of the retirees that a miscalculation was made to overpay their pension. It could be within our legal rights for us just to say, ‘pay us back,’ but that is just wrong, that is not right and that’s not the way we do business.”
Williams said those retirees who were paid too much have come to rely on their monthly payments and it would not be fair to cut them back. For those who were underpaid, they deserve to be made whole, he said.
At the same time, Williams said the city’s pension funds for police and firefighters are the strongest they’ve ever been. The net worth for the police officer fund was $22.4 million in 2013, which has now grown to $41.6 million. The fund for firefighters was $13 million in 2013, which has now grown to $30.7 million.
For the first time ever, Williams said the city is current in its pension payments, after having previously been several months late in making payments.
City Council Chairman Mark Bates told Williams he was proud of the city bouncing back from earlier financial uncertainty.
“In 2009, when you and I came onto city council together, this city was basically bankrupt,” Bates said. “Our pensions were in really bad shape and just the work you did as finance chair, working with the legislature and as mayor, I’m proud to say that things are looking good here.”
Williams said there was “one city down the road” that suggested Huntington file for bankruptcy amid its pension and budget shortfall woes. That unnamed city has twice the number of police officers and firefighters on staff, he said.
“The net value of each of these pension funds exceed the values of those pension funds down the road,” he said.” Hard decisions are difficult, but they are the right thing when you know which direction to go.”