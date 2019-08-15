HUNTINGTON - A retired Huntington firefighter is asking a Cabell County judge to reconsider judgment in a case on which he argues his health insurance was improperly changed.
Retired Huntington firefighter Herschel Marshall, represented by attorney Bert Ketchum, went before Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Gregory Howard on Wednesday to ask Howard to vacate or alter his judgment in a 2017 lawsuit filed against the city of Huntington.
In the suit, Marshall argued the city shouldn't have changed his health insurance benefits without an opportunity to renegotiate the terms. The suit claims there was a breach of contract because the city altered a 1999 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that was in force when Marshall retired in August 2000. The city made changes to retiree health insurance benefits on April 1, 2017, resulting in higher deductibles and co-pays for participants. Ketchum said the city should have continued honoring lower rates it previously agreed to when Marshall retired in 2000.
However, Howard sided with the city in a June 7 order that said, among other things, there was "no record evidence that any of the retiree health insurance benefits sought by the plaintiff were in existence either during the CBA or at the time of the plaintiff's retirement."
"Therefore, the plaintiff cannot have 'earned' or 'vested' rights that did not exist under the CBA or at the time of his retirement," according to Howard's ruling.
The city, represented by attorney Ancil Ramey, said there was no written guarantee that plans would never change or rates increase. State code gives municipalities the ability to negotiate and implement insurance plans, requiring the same plans be offered to current employees, retirees and their families. Health care plans are renegotiated on a yearly basis, the city's attorney argued, during a time in which participants may elect to increase benefits, decrease benefits or drop coverage.
During Wednesday's hearing, Ketchum said the city did not have the right to change Marshall's insurance benefits because, according to the CBA, they may only negotiate on behalf of current firefighters in the union and not retirees.
"Where in the collective bargaining agreement does it give the city the authority to negotiate on behalf of retirees? Nowhere," Ketchum said.
The crux of Marshall's argument is that the city violated the contract in effect when he retired in 2000, Ketchum said.
However, Ramey said the city was negotiating on behalf of Marshall when he accepted the terms of the 1999 collective bargaining agreement.
"Just one historical fact was overlooked," Ramey said. "Was the 1999 CBA negotiated while Mr. Marshall was a retiree? No, firefighter. He was bound by those terms. He did not retire until 2000."
An affidavit filed by Sherry Lewis, city director of Human Resources, showed health insurance plans were altered several times since Howard's retirement without issue, Ramey said.
Ketchum said none of those changes applied to the retirees under the 1999 agreement. He said it bothers him that Marshall risked his life during his career only to have his health insurance be changed 17 years later.
Howard said he would take the case under advisement and make a final judgment at a later date. Howard said he respects firefighters, but is casting aside his admiration to make a fair ruling. If his judgment is incorrect, then the State Supreme Court could correct him, he said.
"I have to do what I think is based on the law and then if I'm wrong, then you know what the remedy is," Howard said. "They will tell me I am wrong and they will send it back, but I can only do the best job I can do. It is certainly no reflection on the honorable service these men have provided to the city in all of their years."
Approximately 70 to 80 additional retired firefighters joined the lawsuit after the city filed a counterclaim. The city wanted all other retirees to join the case so as not to have to deal with multiple similar separate lawsuits, said City Attorney Scott Damron.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.