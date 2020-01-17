HUNTINGTON — A retired Huntington fire captain threw his hat into the ring for mayor Thursday.
Anthony Hazlett has filed to run for Huntington mayor as a Democrat. Hazlett served on the Huntington Fire Department for more than 25 years before retiring in November as a fire captain.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has also filed for re-election as a Democrat, and Scott Caserta, a former Huntington City Council member, has filed to run as a Republican.
They are joined by 27 others who have filed to run for Huntington City Council since the filing period began Jan. 1.
Those who have filed for the city’s nine council districts are: incumbent Joyce Clark, a Democrat, and Tyler Bowen, a Republican, for District 1; Pete Gillespie and Johnny McCallister, both Democrats, and Jim Rumbaugh, a Republican, for District 2; Samuel McGuffin and Aaron-Michael Fox, both Democrats, and Torrance “Terry” Houck, an independent, for District 3; District 4 incumbent Jennifer Wheeler, a Democrat; Teresa Ann Johnson and incumbent Tonia Kay Paige, both Democrats, for District 5; Christopher Anastasia, Orianna Carter, Greg Jimison and Andy McKee, all Democrats, and William Alfred Dawson Jr., a Republican, for District 6; incumbent Mike Shockley, a Democrat, and Luke Brumfield, a Republican, for District 7; Josh Adkins and Linda Blough, both Republicans, for District 8; and Ally Layman, a Democrat, and Brian Asbury, a Republican, for District 9.
Five people have filed for one of City Council’s two at-large seats: Bob Bailey, Steven A. Buyers and DuRon Jackson, all Democrats, and Joshua M. Garnes and David Harrington, both Republicans.
Candidates seeking the positions of mayor or City Council member have until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31 to submit their candidacy forms. Candidacy forms may be picked up and submitted at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Mayoral candidates must be at least 25 years of age at the time they are elected and be a resident of Huntington. They also are barred from holding any other public office or being a member of any political executive committee during their term.
Council members must be at least 18 years of age by the time they are elected and be a resident of Huntington. At-large candidates can live anywhere in the city, whereas district candidates must live in the district in which they are running. Council members cannot hold any other public office, be a member of any political executive committee or be a city employee during their term of office.
The city’s primary election is May 12 and the general election is Nov. 3, which coincides with state and federal elections.