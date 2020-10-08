BARBOURSVILLE — Elementary students and staff gathered Thursday for a special sendoff for a volunteer who has spent more than 20 years enriching the lives of Cabell County students.
Since Neal Gibbins retired as a Marshall University professor, he spent most of his weekdays at schools — first at the former Pea Ridge Elementary and, ever since, at Village of Barboursville Elementary. Now Gibbins, 92, and his wife Helen have decided to move closer to their family in Oregon.
“We love Dr. Gibbins and are going to miss him greatly,” says Richard Williams, Village of Barboursville physical education teacher. “He is a truly amazing man who has helped thousands of children succeed with his caring, consistent support.”
Williams said Gibbins would read to Kindergarten and first-grade classes, show students how to build airplanes, perform magic tricks, and teach students how to play chess as well as leading a chess club that competes at lunch and after school.
Barboursville students and staff planned a “hero’s sendoff,” including a convertible ride with police escort, for Gibbins to thank him for his extraordinary service. A tree was planted in his honor and a plaque featuring Gibbons was unveiled and will be placed in the school’s hallway.
“We want Dr. Gibbins to truly know how much we appreciate all he has done,” Williams said.