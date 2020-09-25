PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is offering a reward for a camper fire in Rush Township in Scioto County, according to a news release.
The division is seeking tips from the public regarding what has been determined to be an intentionally set fire at 2473 Pollock Road. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible, according to the release.
The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 11, according to the release.