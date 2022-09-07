If approved, a rezoning petition for properties on 5th Avenue in Huntington could pave the way for more retail space in the area. The properties, which are on the south side of 5th Avenue and west of 25th Street, include vacant lots on 5th Avenue and Stewarts Original Hot Dogs.
HUNTINGTON — If approved, a rezoning petition for properties on 5th Avenue in Huntington could pave the way for more retail space in the area.
The petitioner is Huntington WV 0422 LLC of Vienna, West Virginia. The properties, which are on the south side of 5th Avenue and west of 25th Street, include vacant lots on 5th Avenue and Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, 2445 5th Ave.
Huntington WV 0422 is requesting to rezone the property from I-1 Light Industrial and I-2 Heavy Industrial districts to a C-2 Highway Commercial District. The new designation would allow for more retail purposes, as well as more auto-centric development, such as larger signs and larger front yard setbacks, according to the petition.
Jared Decker, who represented Huntington WV 0422 during Tuesday’s Huntington Planning Commission meeting, said a quick-service restaurant was under contract for the easternmost parcel. He added that there are no current plans for the western part, but a few viable options are being considered.
“We just haven’t been able to advance the ball thus far, but I assume, based on who we are and what we do, it will be restaurant-oriented and/or certainly retail-oriented, maybe in the form of a strip center or another single-tenant retail use, and I don’t know who that is currently.”
Janney Lockman, city planner, told commissioners the new designation’s label allows “varied professional, personal and retail services convenient to neighborhoods in an attractive setting and considers traffic safety concerns resulting from location on the major quarters of the city.”
While the petition is not from Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, the rezoning change would allow current or future owners at that site flexibility to expand if they want, Lockman added. Under the former Light Industrial district label, a drive-in restaurant would need to go to the Board of Zoning Appeals before expanding.
John Mandt Jr., the owner of the restaurant, said in a text Wednesday that the approval of the rezoning petition and the proposed plan on 5th Avenue would benefit the community.
“I’m in favor of this. Our business will remain where it is,” he said.
Planning commissioners voted to give the petition a favorable recommendation before sending it to a future City Council meeting for consideration.
In June, the Planning Commission approved a subdivision for part of the properties, according to meeting minutes. At the time, Decker said the subdivide would allow the company to finalize a survey for a remediation plan to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
The city’s comprehensive plan calls for the properties to be used as convenience commercial. Property across the street is zoned as a C-2 Highway Commercial District.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.