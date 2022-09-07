The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

sept 6 planning commission

If approved, a rezoning petition for properties on 5th Avenue in Huntington could pave the way for more retail space in the area. The properties, which are on the south side of 5th Avenue and west of 25th Street, include vacant lots on 5th Avenue and Stewarts Original Hot Dogs.

 Screenshot via Huntington Planning Commission

HUNTINGTON — If approved, a rezoning petition for properties on 5th Avenue in Huntington could pave the way for more retail space in the area.

The petitioner is Huntington WV 0422 LLC of Vienna, West Virginia. The properties, which are on the south side of 5th Avenue and west of 25th Street, include vacant lots on 5th Avenue and Stewarts Original Hot Dogs, 2445 5th Ave.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

