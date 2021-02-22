HUNTINGTON — Being a first responder can be a wonderfully rewarding career, according to Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, but there is a price to pay.
“Our first responders are heroes day in and day out,” Rader said. “We strive to save lives and protect our community. That’s what we are here for, but while doing so we are exposed to unspeakable trauma.”
City officials met with first responders over the past few years and made “compassion fatigue” a priority.
A milestone was reached Monday as the ribbon was cut on a state-of-the-art integrated wellness facility called the Compass Center. It is built on the fifth floor of the Jean Dean Public Safety Building at 675 10th St.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Compass emerged through the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ U.S. Mayors Challenge.
“The yearlong competition challenged city leaders to uncover and test bold, innovative ideas to confront the toughest challenges faced by cities today,” Williams said. “Huntington was one of nine cities in October 2018 to receive a $1 million award to begin implementation of their solutions.”
At one point, Huntington had 10 times the national average in overdoses, which directly is attributed to high compassion fatigue among many of the city’s first responders. Williams said Huntington leaders saw the competition as an opportunity to address compassion fatigue within its ranks of police officers and firefighters.
“As Compass grew, it evolved to address a broader scope that includes compassion and other components of health and humanity that deeply impact performance,” he said. “The Compass Center is a critical component of this broader effort.”
While community leaders have come together in Huntington to address the opioid epidemic and provide assistance to individuals suffering from substance use disorder, there has been a growing need to develop a widely used model for first-responder assistance, Williams said.
“Through focus groups and feedback from our police officers and firefighters, we learned very quickly that the high-stress situations of being on the front lines of the opioid epidemic required a new way of thinking about how we take care of the people who take care of us every day,” Williams said. “Compass is enabling our first responders to become part of the decision-making process in developing self-care, training and mental health resources.”
Williams said the Compass program is designed to resource the city’s police and fire personnel with the skills necessary to foster optimal health, humanity and performance.
Williams announced earlier this month in his State of the City address that the program has been funded by private grants through Bloomberg Philanthropies and it has been deemed so successful that the city will absorb the program into its general fund when the grant funding ends at a cost of $312,000 annually.
Phase one of the construction is now complete at a cost of $440,000. The city provided $250,000 in funding, and private donors contributed $190,000.
The Compass Center features job-functional exercise equipment, group exercise space for yoga and jujitsu classes, sauna, full kitchen, academic and media center and office space for the fitness coaches who train with individual responders and teams to enhance mind and body fitness, officials said.
Compass Coaches Amy Hanshaw and Amy Jefferson will schedule tours to show first responders around the new space over the next few weeks.
“Compass is driven by first responders. It is driven by proven solutions and data,” said Austin Sanders, the Compass program manager.
Compass integrates multiple disciplines, contemporary lessons from science and medicine, to resource and train first responders and their families, Sanders said.
“Compass builds a bridge between physical and mental fitness, resourcing individuals for optimal health, humanity and performance,” he said.
“In order for this program to be successful we needed an integrated center to serve as the hub for Compass,” he explained. “It was through the strength of the community that this center was made possible today.”
Sanders said Compass resources normalized occupational stress and the impact of trauma on the individual responder, the organization and their family. Compass trains skills in self-awareness, self-regulation and compassion that enhance the capacity for responding to community members in crisis with greater equanimity and skill, he said.
Sanders said the Compass Center was made possible through the generous support of local philanthropic and governmental groups, including AT&T, AEP Foundation, Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, Huntington Foundation, CSX Foundation, Tri-State Foundation, Prichard Foundation, the Weisberg family, United-Way of the River Cities and Huntington City Council.
For more information about Compass, visit www.CompassHuntington.com.