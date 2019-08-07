HUNTINGTON - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Tuesday afternoon for the newly renovated conference center at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, which is located at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 8th Street in downtown Huntington.
"Amazingly, we did these renovations in about 60 days," said Cindy Collins, general manager for the arena, which is managed by SMG Huntington. "People are very visual, and these renovations are part of the exciting revitalization efforts that are happening in downtown Huntington."
The renovation project involved refreshing the lobby area, grand ballroom and junior ballroom with new flooring, paint, entry storefront, doors and trim. Additionally, the sound system was replaced and the lighting was upgraded as part of the city of Huntington's energy-efficiency contract with Honeywell.
"The design was a refresh of the meeting spaces, which was last renovated in 1996," Collins said. "The new finishes and colors are bright, modern and elegant, with wood accents to add warmth to the spaces."
Collins said the renovation costs of approximately $700,000 also included sound and technology upgrades, including a completely new sound system.
"A lot of the things you don't see that went along with these renovations are sound and technology upgrades," Collins added. "These renovations and upgrades will make it so we can compete with any other venue across the United States."
The arena and conference center have events about 300 days a year, Collins said.
"Everything from small meetings to large conferences and concerts," she said. "I think these renovations and upgrades will increase that usage."
Officials with the city of Huntington, SMG Huntington, Edward Tucker Architects, Huntington Banks and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce attended the event.
"The arena has always been a very important part of the city," Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said. "Folks want to come to a world-class facility ... when folks come here and experience this new conference center and our dynamic downtown area, we are confident they will want to come back time and time again."
Williams said the Huntington Municipal League is having its 50th annual conference at the facility this week, Aug 6-9.
"This is a wonderful way to unveil this beautiful conference center and arena," he said.
