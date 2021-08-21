Ashland Community and Technical College and the Ashland Alliance hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate renovations and upgrades made to ACTC’s welding lab on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Grayson, Ky.
ASHLAND — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the completed renovations to the welding lab at Ashland Community and Technical College.
The project, which cost just over $700,000, included a state-of-the-art ventilation system, which will allow for a healthier breathing atmosphere for faculty and students of the Welding Technology program, as well as new welding equipment.
“ACTC is elated that we can make this investment in refurbishing our welding program lab to best support our students and the region’s workforce needs,” Larry Ferguson, ACTC president/CEO, said in a news release.
There are 42 welding booths in the lab. Swope Construction Co. and N3D Group were in charge of the project, officials said.
“With this renovation, ACTC now has the largest welding lab among the (Kentucky Community & Technical College System) colleges. We are also one of the most flexible programs in the state, as we provide instruction in welding 24 hours a day for our students. Both this lab and the resources invested reinforce our commitment at ACTC to be the provider of first-class workforce and technical education for the people in our district,” Todd Brand, chief academic affairs officer, said in the release.
School officials said the welding program holds classes in three shifts daily, making welding education available to students when it is most convenient for them.
It was also noted that ACTC’s welding program was named among the top three in the nation in a ranking for America’s Best College for Vocational Certificates by Washington Monthly in 2018.
