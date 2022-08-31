HUNTINGTON — Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the nation’s economy was stable. Inflation was a little more than 1%, and the country’s gross domestic product growth, or GDP, was around 3%, but the pandemic changed those numbers dramatically.
“The pre-pandemic decade was an unusually stable one in economic terms,” said Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
“GDP grew consistently between 1.5 and 3 percent a year. We added jobs in every month after 2010. Core inflation stayed in the narrow range of 1 percent to 2 percent.”
Barkin’s remarks to the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning at the St. Mary’s Conference Center offered his thoughts on the current economic outlook.
The event was part of the outreach Barkin and Richmond Fed economists engage in throughout the region.
“It’s a way for them to get firsthand, real-time information about economic conditions, which helps in the development of monetary policy and other aspects of our work,” Barkin said.
Barkin serves on the Fed’s chief monetary policy body, the Federal Open Market Committee, and is also responsible for bank supervision and the Federal Reserve’s technology organization. He said he is “on the ground” continually in the Fed’s 5th District, which covers West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina and South Carolina.
Barkin compared today’s economic conditions to those in the aftermath of war.
“War upends economies,” he said. “The government invests massively; labor leaves the workplace, sadly some permanently; manufacturing plants are reconfigured to produce weapons; consumers shift their spending to support the effort. And when a war ends, economies struggle to return to normal. There’s often a fiscal hangover.”
Barkin said as a result, at the end of a war, inflation typically spikes.
“After both world wars, inflation rose above 20%,” he said. “With apologies to those who’ve experienced the horror of an actual war, look at the aftermath of the ‘war on COVID.’ Six trillion dollars of fiscal stimulus has hit the economy. Workers have stayed home, with participation still well below pre-pandemic levels. Businesses have struggled with meeting demand as supply chains proved vulnerable to the virus and consumer spending shifted in a locked down world. All of that has been exacerbated by an actual war in Ukraine that has driven up commodity prices. As a result, we are again faced with postwar-like inflation.”
Barkin said at first these inflationary pressures seemed temporary, driven by pandemic reopening or supply chain challenges.
“Inflation has persisted, risen and become ever broader based,” he said. “So the Fed’s responsibility is to act to reduce inflation and stabilize expectations, and we are. You’ve likely seen that over our last four meetings we have raised rates 225 basis points, started shrinking our balance sheet and signaled there are more rate increases to come. We are committed to returning inflation to our 2% target and have made clear we will do what it takes.”
Barkin said the Fed’s tools work over time.
“So I expect inflation to come down, but not immediately, not suddenly and not predictably,” he said. “Some sectors are in oversupply; others still have cost increases they are passing on. After a decade of stability has been replaced by extreme volatility, I’d expect inflation to bounce around on its way back to our target. These significant shock waves will take time to dampen.”
Barkin said the country has seen two consecutive quarters with negative estimates of GDP growth.
“Recession fears are a little inconsistent with an economy adding almost 400,000 jobs a month and with unemployment near its historic low at 3.6 percent, but I understand the concerns,” he said. “Historically, eight of the last 11 Fed tightening cycles have been followed by some sort of a recession.”
Barkin said there is a path to getting inflation under control, but a recession could happen in the process.
“If one does, we need to keep it in perspective,” he said. “No one canceled the business cycle. We are out of balance today because stimulus-supported excess demand overwhelmed supply constrained by the pandemic and global commodity shocks. Returning to normal means products on shelves, restaurants fully staffed and cars at auto dealers. It doesn’t have to require a calamitous decline in activity. Indeed, lower prices may create room for consumers to spend again.
“As for financial markets, they are not the economy. And baselines matter. Equities are down this year, but still significantly up from pre-pandemic levels. We might soon have the same conversation about houses were prices to slip after two years of extraordinary gains. Most importantly, moderating demand has a higher purpose squarely in our mandate to contain inflation. If there is any lesson that’s been relearned in the last year, it is that inflation is painful and everyone hates it.”
Barkin said stabilizing expectations by getting inflation to target creates the certainty that enables growth and supports maximum employment.
“Inflation got under control after World War I, setting up the Roaring Twenties. It got under control after World War II, setting up the prosperity of the ’50s and ’60s. It lingered for far too long after the Vietnam War — a period we don’t want to repeat,” he said. “So the Fed is committed to getting inflation under control. We may or may not get help from global events and supply chains, but we have the tools and we have the credibility with households, businesses and markets required to deliver that outcome over time, and we will.”
David Lieving, president and CEO of the Huntington Area Development Council, said he appreciated Barkin coming to Huntington.
“He is bringing attention to areas facing economic challenges, like we are in Huntington,” he said. “From his remarks, fuel prices and housing challenges are big factors. The cost of housing has gone up, rents have gone up and mortgages are high. I think if the Fed can get a handle on those two things, that will help reduce the inflationary environment that we are in. Hopefully that will help drive more investment in our community.”