BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A new program aimed at providing transportation to recovering addicts has received two vehicle donations from The Thrasher Group, an engineering, architecture, environmental and field services consulting firm.
This program, Rides to Recovery, will act as a free car service to help those in recovery get back on their feet. It is funded through the Appalachian Regional Commission, with plans to pilot the program in the Huntington area.
According to a news release, the principle of Rides to Recovery is based on data showing that access to reliable transportation is one of the biggest hurdles recovering addicts face when trying to find employment.
“When people seeking work are unable to secure stable employment, it hurts individuals, families, and the entire state,” said Chad Riley, CEO of The Thrasher Group. “It was important to us at Thrasher to do our part towards solving this problem.”
Thrasher donated a Chevy Suburban and Dodge Durango to help make that happen. The vehicles will be used by the Good News Mountaineer Garage, a Rides to Recovery partner, to provide a new avenue that fills that transportation gap.
The garage has been in operation since 1999 providing donated vehicles to those in need. Now, its tweaking that model to serve Rides to Recovery, which will have drivers pick up and drop off members of the program to get them to work.
“Our state, and Huntington in particular, has suffered greatly in the opioid crisis, and we wanted to make this small gesture to give back to a community that means so much to us,” Riley said.