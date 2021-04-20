HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education ratified reduction-in-force and transfer notices for 140 county professional and service employees Tuesday, but remain hopeful that those individuals will find jobs in the school system by the start of the next school year.
Reduction-in-force (RIF) policy is common in many workplaces, particularly in education, and involve employees being removed from their positions, often due to lack of funding or reorganization. It's become a common occurrence for school districts across West Virginia, as RIFs are generally the product of the loss of state funding generated by shrinking enrollment.
Once an employee receives a RIF notice, they may bid on new job postings listed by the county prior to the next school year's start, with preferred call-back granted to RIF recipients.
Student enrollment in Cabell County decreased by 251 from last year to this year, Superintendent Ryan Saxe said, leading to a loss of federal and state funds.
"These personnel decisions are always a difficult situation, but the good thing is that I think we'll be able to get through that and get everybody rehired before next school year," Saxe told The Herald-Dispatch.
Tuesday's decision affects 50 professional and 27 service employees who received RIF notices and 46 professional and 17 service employees who received notice of a transfer from their current position to a subsequent assignment.
Transferred employees remain at their current salary schedule and employment terms unless otherwise noted. Two individuals, Bret Masters and Brenda Scott, were removed from consideration for transfer after a 4-1 vote by board members. That decision came after both individuals had hearings related to their transfers Tuesday. Skip Parsons was the lone board member opposed.
In other business, board members heard a presentation on the proposed boundary changes for the 2021-22 school year that would shift enrollment at 19 schools across the district by the 2023-24 academic year.
The two schools most affected by the current redistricting proposal are Village of Barboursville and Davis Creek elementary schools. Village of Barboursville Elementary is 10 students under the enrollment capacity of 643 students. In 2021-22, a total of 78 students would be moved from Village of Barboursville Elementary to three other schools, with an additional 111 students being moved from Village of Barboursville Elementary to the new Davis Creek Elementary in 2023-24, reducing Village of Barboursville's total enrollment to 444 students and increasing Davis Creek's by 93.
Members of the public can view the proposed boundary changes and how they would change enrollment in each school on the Cabell County Schools website, where they can also complete a survey and provide feedback on the proposed plan.
Two community open houses are scheduled for Monday, May 3, and Thursday, May 6, at Huntington High School and Cabell Midland High School, respectively, from 6 to 8 p.m.