CEREDO — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at Huntington Tri-State Airport caught people trying to fly with guns more than ever in 2019.
While the nine handguns detected by TSA agents at the airport may appear to be insignificant, that represents a 350% increase from 2018 and equals the total of guns stopped at the airport over the past four years combined.
“The continued increase in the number of firearms that travelers bring to airport checkpoints is deeply troubling,” said Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the Office of Public Affairs for the TSA.
In West Virginia, a total of 18 handguns were stopped at West Virginia airport checkpoints in 2019, up from the 10 in 2018.
“If you didn’t know you have a loaded gun in your luggage at the airport, that is concerning for us,” Farbstein said. “Responsible gun owners need to know where their gun is at all times.”
West Virginia’s increase mirrored the national trend, according to Farbstein.
Nationwide, the 4,432 firearms detected in carry-on and checked bags at TSA airport checkpoints translates into an average of 12.1 a day and represents an approximately 5% increase over the 4,239 found in 2018, according to a TSA report.
“TSA officers caught more firearms at checkpoints nationwide in 2019 than ever before in the agency’s 18-year history,” Farbstein said. “Also, we found that 87% of the firearms found last year were loaded, and many of those had a round chambered.”
The number of loaded and unloaded firearms seized by officers has increased every year over the past decade, according to TSA’s report.
In 2007, the Department of Homeland Security agency documented 803 guns discovered at airport checkpoints. That number ticked up a few dozen in the first year, then began climbing a few hundred each year after. By 2014, TSA reported 2,212 gun seizures and then 2,653 in 2015.
Five hundred more firearms were found on passengers and in their baggage in 2017 than 2016.
TSA has previously attributed the spike to an overall increase in air travel passengers.
“It is really just speculative as to the reasons why, but more guns plus more travelers could be the reason for more guns at airports,” Farbstein said.
What happens to violators?
Those found with guns at Tri-State Airport and convicted of a state law violation may have to pay a fine and court costs amounting to a few hundred dollars at most. Violators also are subject to federal civil penalties that could equal a minimum of a few thousand dollars, but determining the penalties in specific cases is difficult because federal authorities generally shield the violators from public view.
State charges are handled in Wayne County courts because the airport is located in Wayne County. A Freedom of Information Act request to the Wayne County magistrate clerk revealed that fines against some of last year’s violators were issued in various amounts in magistrate court on some citations, while others were pending and one was dismissed.
Of the eight people who were cited in 2019 for having a loaded firearm at an airport screening area at Huntington Tri-State Airport, three of them were fined from $20 to $50 with $160.25 to $170.25 in court costs.
“We follow state code with these citations,” said Wayne County Magistrate Billy Dell Runyon. “Court costs are a set amount, which was $160.25 in the beginning of 2019, but then it increased to $170.25 in July of 2019. The fines vary depending on circumstances, but are within the ranges set by state code.”
West Virginia state code §8-29B-3, which airport police use when citing violations, says in part, “The violation of any such rule or regulation shall constitute a misdemeanor and any person convicted of any such violation shall be punished by a fine of not less than $5 nor more than $100 or by imprisonment in jail for a period not exceeding 30 days, or by both such fine and imprisonment.”
The first citation in 2019 was issued to a Huntington man on Jan. 24. He paid a total of $210.25, which included a $50 fine and $160.25 in court costs.
The second citation was issued to a Genoa man on April 8. He pleaded not guilty and on Oct. 25, 2019, the case was dismissed per a motion made by the county prosecuting attorney and the police officer.
The third was a Vienna man on May 18, 2019. He paid a $25 fine and $160.25 in court costs.
The fourth and fifth citations were issued just days apart.
On July 10, 2019, a South Point, Ohio, man was issued a citation, but court records show he failed to respond and on Sept. 4, 2019, a notice to suspend his license was issued by the county clerk’s office.
On July 14, 2019, a Pikeville, Kentucky, man was issued a citation, and a court hearing had been scheduled for April 8, 2020, but has been delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
The citations issued on Aug. 24 and Sept. 22, 2019, were both scheduled for court hearings in April as well, but have been postponed.
On Oct. 2, 2019, the eighth citation was issued to a South Point, Ohio, woman. She pleaded guilty and paid a $20 fine and $170.25 in court costs, for a total of $190.25.
There was no record of a ninth citation, although nine were included in the TSA’s report.
Farbstein says sometimes a citation may not be issued.
“That is a local law enforcement decision,” she said.
TSA can assess civil penalties
State fines and court costs are not the only things facing those cited for bringing a loaded firearm to an airport checkpoint.
“They are subject to civil penalties from TSA,” Farbstein explained.
Individuals who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,333, she said.
“A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100,” she said. “Repeat violations will result in higher penalties.”
In 2018, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued fines totaling $1.45 million. The agency said the No. 1 source of civil penalties levied was due to passengers or crew attempting to bring firearms through security checkpoints.
More than 4,000 actions were filed in the 4,239 incidents in 2018 against travelers or crew who attempted to bring a firearm through security checkpoints, the report said. This number includes travelers or visitors to major international airports that were found to have a loaded weapon even if they weren’t traveling.
A FOIA submitted to the TSA from The Herald-Dispatch seeking information about civil actions filed by the agency against individuals at Huntington Tri-State Airport showed that no civil penalties had been levied in 2019, but all of the cases were in “active” legal status, meaning they were still pending.
The complete list of penalties is posted online at www.tsa.gov/travel/civil-enforcement.
‘This is not a new rule’
Both federal law and West Virginia law prohibits firearms from areas of restricted access in airports.
“Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted to be carried onto an airplane,” Farbstein said. “This is not a new rule. A traveler has never been allowed to bring a gun on an airplane.”
Farbstein said in the vast majority of cases, the traveler shows up to the airport checkpoint with a gun in their carry-on luggage.
“The TSA agent spots the gun on the monitor, and then everything comes to a halt,” she said.
The airport police are immediately called to the checkpoint.
“Law enforcement takes the carry-on bag, not the TSA,” Farbstein said. “We do not want TSA agents handling firearms. It immediately becomes a law enforcement issue.”
Huntington Tri-State Airport Police Department Chief Michael Wentz says the first thing that happens is the firearm is seized and the traveler is taken into custody.
“We secure the weapon, make sure the person is not prohibited from possessing a firearm and do all the necessary checks, such as checking for any outstanding warrants,” Wentz explained. “Then we interview the person. If we feel they are being honest, and it’s the first time they have made this type of mistake, then we issue a citation for having a prohibited item in an airport screening area, which is a misdemeanor charge, and they will have to appear for a court date before the Wayne County Magistrate Court.”
Wentz said those cited normally miss their flight, and it takes a lot to get back a firearm seized at the airport.
“They usually miss their flight, and they have to fill out lots of paperwork and pass another investigatory check before they can get their firearm returned,” he said.
Both Farbstein and Wentz said the top reason given for having a firearm in carry-on luggage is that the person just forgot.
“That is followed by claiming their spouse packed their luggage,” Farbstein said.
How to fly legally with a gun
Travelers can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow a few simple guidelines, Farbstein said.
“Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. The TSA advises travelers to familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure to ensure that they have the proper gun permits for the states that they are traveling to and from,” she explained. “Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so travelers should also contact the airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport.
“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Ammunition must be in its original box and can be packed inside the hard-side case, next to the firearm. Even if the box of ammunition is not full, the bullets must be in their original case. Then the case with the firearm should be brought to the airline check-in counter and the airline representative informed that the passenger wants to travel with the gun. Firearms are transported inside checked baggage and are placed in the belly of the aircraft.”
“The most important thing if traveling with a firearm is to properly package and declare it,” Wentz said.
If travelers have questions, Wentz said to call the airport police department at 304-453-6165.
“We are here to help, but you have to call us,” he said.
The TSA also has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition.