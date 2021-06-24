The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities staff, volunteers and teen helpers refreshed the Born Learning Trail at Ritter Park on Thursday morning.

UWRC staff and volunteers for the organization teamed up with individuals from the Westmoreland Teen Center to refresh and clean a trail meant for children. The trail is part of the Success by 6 Initiative, a program designed to aid in the development of children, and is further supported by United Way’s Born Learning, a national public engagement campaign focused on creating learning opportunities for children.

Located near the playground in the park, the trail was constructed in 2012 by United Way of the River Cities, St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.

The trail features motivational signs along it, and is marked with patterns, shapes and other features to promote playful activity in children.

The trail is scheduled to be reopened to the public with a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25.

