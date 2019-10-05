HUNTINGTON — River Cities Community Church will celebrate its 50th anniversary Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5-6.
The church, located at 4385 U.S. 60 East in Huntington, was established in 1969 as Souls for Christ Baptist Church. The name was later changed, but the message of proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ to the Tri-State area remained the same. The unique structure of the building, erected in 1972, gave the church the nickname of “the round church.”
The weekend’s theme, “Exalt and Magnify the Lord,” will celebrate the faithfulness of God with a choir program at 6:30 p.m. Saturday featuring songs from the past five decades of ministry woven into a narration and multimedia presentation of the church’s history. Sunday worship services, at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., will focus on looking forward to the next 50 years at River Cities Community Church. The public is welcome to join the celebration.
Nursery and childcare will be provided. For more information, visit www.roundchurch.net.