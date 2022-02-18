ASHTON, W.Va. — Part of W.Va. 2 in the Ashton area of Mason County was temporarily shut down Thursday night after a CSX train carrying hazardous chemicals stalled on the tracks.
Alan Miles, director of Mason County Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Mason County Office of Emergency Services, said the train was not derailed from the tracks.
"Turned out that the train had a detached air line that cause it to stall," he said. "It was blocking three different crossings and part of Route 2 was closed as part of our safety measures, since the train was carrying hazardous chemicals."
Miles said the emergency call came in at 8:58 p.m. and at 10:47 p.m., the road was reopened.
The Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the Mason County EMS and law enforcement responded to the scene, Miles added.
"There were no chemical leaks from the train and there were no injuries reported," he said. "Once they repaired the mechanical problem they were good to go."
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.