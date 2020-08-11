Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — A portion of Charleston Avenue between 15th Street and 15th ½ Alley is closed until the end of the month as construction continues on the new Marshall Health parking garage along 15th Street across from the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center.

The road is closed for crane work, which began Monday. The road is set to reopen Saturday, Aug. 29.

The finished structure will have four levels with 700-plus parking spots. The space will accommodate students at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy along Hal Greer Boulevard, the Marshall Forensic Science Center and Fairfield Landing apartments, as well as patients of the clinical center, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.