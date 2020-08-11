HUNTINGTON — A portion of Charleston Avenue between 15th Street and 15th ½ Alley is closed until the end of the month as construction continues on the new Marshall Health parking garage along 15th Street across from the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center.
The road is closed for crane work, which began Monday. The road is set to reopen Saturday, Aug. 29.
The finished structure will have four levels with 700-plus parking spots. The space will accommodate students at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy along Hal Greer Boulevard, the Marshall Forensic Science Center and Fairfield Landing apartments, as well as patients of the clinical center, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital.