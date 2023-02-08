The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Public Works employees remove debris from Fourpole Creek near the 5th Street Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Enslow Boulevard from 12th to 14th streets, near the east entrance to Ritter Park, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday for debris removal at Fourpole Creek.

The closure is part of the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department’s effort to clean the creek of “pinch points’’ to create better water flow and prevent flooding. The closure follows the crew’s effort Monday to remove debris from the creek in the 300 block of Ferguson Court and 2000 block of Donald Avenue in Enslow Park.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

