HUNTINGTON — Enslow Boulevard from 12th to 14th streets, near the east entrance to Ritter Park, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday for debris removal at Fourpole Creek.
The closure is part of the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department’s effort to clean the creek of “pinch points’’ to create better water flow and prevent flooding. The closure follows the crew’s effort Monday to remove debris from the creek in the 300 block of Ferguson Court and 2000 block of Donald Avenue in Enslow Park.
The cleanup is a result of the May 6 flooding of Fourpole Creek, which left hundreds of homes in need of repairs, many not for the first time. In the months since, the city has increased its work on preventive measures to reduce flood risk.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
