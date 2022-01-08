HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Tri-State area woke up dressed in white Friday after a winter storm left between 5 and 11 inches of snow on the ground.
The National Weather Service reported snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches in parts of Wayne County south of Huntington, between 5 and 7 inches in the immediate Huntington area and as much as 7 to 11 inches in parts of Putnam and Kanawha counties, which were some of the highest average snowfall totals recorded since January 2016.
Once snow entered the region Thursday afternoon, roads soon became hazardous, which resulted in vehicle wrecks and backed up traffic for hours in some areas.
“I went out about 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon and to this point I have recovered 47 vehicles and I just now stopped,” Johnny Sowards, truck driver at Jody’s Towing in Barboursville, said at approximately 4 p.m. Friday.
“A lot higher that our average five to 10 a day,” he said.
Sowards said W.Va. Route 10 from Salt Rock to Alternate Route 10 junction was gridlocked for nearly six hours overnight because of the number of vehicles that needed recovery.
“We were pulling cars out every 10 feet in places. Numerous rollovers and vehicles in the ditch line, others that were abandoned for the night,” Sowards said.
While the winter storm warning has been lifted in the area, the National Weather Service released a hazardous weather outlook for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and much of West Virginia that extends to Saturday morning.
Plummeting temperatures Friday night, with lows that were projected in the single digits for much of the area, means snow will remain on the ground and some refreezing of treated surfaces will be possible, which could result in slick roads for motorists Saturday morning before temperatures creep above the freezing point by mid-afternoon.
Treating roads gets more difficult as the temperatures drop lower, as it reduces the effectiveness of salt and other chemicals used to treat roads. Crews throughout the region worked through much of the evening and overnight to maintain roads but struggled to keep up with the weather.
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum made a social media post Thursday evening urging residents to stay home, if possible, as emergency responders and road crews worked to rescue motorists and tended to roads.
City of Huntington Public Works crews worked through the night on primary roads and continued to treat primary and start working on secondary roads throughout the day Friday.
Crews are using road salt mixed with calcium, which is a necessity due to the low temperatures. However, the lower the temperature drops, the less effective road salt becomes.
Household garbage service ran Friday but may have been delayed. If certain roads were inaccessible, garbage crews will service those areas Monday.