BURLINGTON, Ohio — A gas line in Burlington was shut off Tuesday after a gas leak.
According to Fayette Township Fire Department, the gas line was shut off at 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Township Road 276, also known as Sandusky Road, in Burlington.
The Fayette Township Fire Department was dispatched to the gas leak as a precautionary measure.
“Once on scene, we were advised that a local electric company was digging a hole to set a new pole for the area and struck a gas line,” Roy Evans, Fayette Township firefighter and incident command, said.
Evans said the department immediately set up for fire protection and monitored the gas measurement in the area until the gas leak was controlled.
Residents in the immediate area were contacted to allow fire personnel to check the levels of gas inside homes. Evans said no abnormal detection was present in the homes.
“The road is still down to one lane until the gas line can be replaced and the new electrical pole is set,” Evans said Tuesday afternoon.
