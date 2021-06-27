COAL GROVE, Ohio — A $14.5 million bench clearing of loose and unstable rocks near the bridges connecting Ashland and Coal Grove is winding down and orange barrels closing two of the four lanes could be removed soon, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The work has been happening off and on since 2019, said Matt McGuire, a spokesman for the department’s District 9 office in Chillicothe.
”We are very close to reopening,” McGuire said Friday.
The project also included building up the barriers between the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 52. The project by Kanawha Stone started back up in May for the final phase of work. That led to the closing of two of the four lanes for more than a month.
That led to traffic delays near the bridges and on westbound U.S. 52. Traffic would back up from Delta Lane in South Point to near the bridge.
Officials agreed to extend the project last November when additional problems cropped up, McGuire said.
McGuire couldn’t say whether the orange barrels would be removed by the July 4 holiday.