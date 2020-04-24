HUNTINGTON — Contracts have been awarded for road projects in Cabell and Wayne counties, including the widening of Interstate 64 between Huntington and Barboursville, the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
The projects are among more than three dozen road construction and paving projects across the state worth more than $125 million combined.
The interstate project will expand 3.51 miles of I-64 to six lanes between the 29th Street exit in Huntington and the Guyandotte River bridge, which will be replaced. The general obligation bond project was awarded to Triton Construction Inc. from St. Albans, West Virginia, for $91.85 million.
The project is the third and final interstate project planned for the general obligation bonds approved by voters in 2017, though more could come.
Paired with the ongoing project to expand the road and replace five bridges between Merritts Creek and the Huntington Mall, once completed, the project will make the interstate six lanes from the 16th Street Road exit to the mall.
Two other Cabell County projects were also awarded to contractors:
- 0.74 miles of resurfacing on Blue Sulphur Road, awarded to West Virginia Paving Inc. of Dunbar, West Virginia, for $97,883.40; and
- Correcting three slides with a piling wall along W.Va. 10 at Salt Rock Road, awarded to Marks Drilling of Walton, West Virginia, for $438,134.37.
Two Wayne County projects were also awarded to contractors:
- Resurfacing 2.29 miles along W.Va. 37 to East Lynn to boat ramp entrance of the lake, awarded to West Virginia Paving Inc. for $641,249.80; and
- Resurfacing 1.01 miles along W.Va. 152, Moses Fork Mountain, awarded to Bear Contracting LLC of Clarksburg, West Virginia, for $379,840.15.
“We are happy in these very difficult times to be able to continue working on our roads and bridges as we move forward on modernizing West Virginia’s transportation network,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “These construction projects and the jobs they create will help us enormously in the weeks and months ahead as we get the state’s economic engine started again. Also, we are very, very pleased that the overwhelming majority of these bids were awarded to West Virginia contractors.”
During his daily press briefing Thursday, Justice said the roads were in this state due to years of neglect, and he thanked voters for approving the road bond program to get the roads back on track.