COAL GROVE, Ohio — Two of the four lanes of U.S. 52 near the Ashland bridges are being closed to allow for a bench clearing project by the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The lane restrictions run from the bridges eastward to Lick Creek Road, according to a release from the department.
Short-term closures also will be in effect at times while blasting is being done as part of the bench clearing project along a hillside adjacent to the westbound lanes of U.S. 52. The project is scheduled to be completed this summer.
Meanwhile, work has begun on a bridge replacement project on Ohio 93 south of Telegraph Hill Road. Traffic is being maintained while construction is under way with temporary signals. In June, a section of the road will be closed for 14 days as part of the construction project.
That project isn’t scheduled to be completed until late summer, according to the release.
Work also has started on a bridge replacement project on Ohio 775 just south of Long Branch Road. Once again, a section of the road will be closed for 14 days in June as part of the construction project that is scheduled to be finished by late summer.
Crews also are working on a rock slide along Ohio 7 between Buffalo Creek and Tallow Ridge Road. Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane while the work is under way. The project is expected to be completed by late fall, according to the release.
Starting next week, a paving project is scheduled to begin on Ohio 522 between Ohio 93 and the Scioto County line. The road will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while construction is under way. Flaggers will maintain traffic until the work is finished by late summer, according to the release.
Another project next week will affect traffic on Ohio 243 between McKinney Creek Road and Hamiln Road. The work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Monday, May 4, and be completed by 4 p.m. Friday, May 8.