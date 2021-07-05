IRONTON — Orange barrels from the Ashland bridges east to South Point were removed Thursday afternoon, but soon will reappear next week, blocking off the westbound onramp to U.S. 52 at Ohio 93 in Ironton.
The removal of the barrels opened up two eastbound and two westbound lanes of U.S. 52 between the bridges and Delta Lane in South Point. The barrels were put up in April as part of a $22 million bench clearing to remove rocks near the bridges. The project closed one eastbound and one westbound lane of the divided, four-lane highway for weeks.
Starting July 8, the U.S. 52 at Ohio 93, will be closed at least 14 days for repairs, according to a weekly construction update from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Crews have been working on the $2.2 million project since spring.
The ramp closure, however, is the first part of the bridge repair and maintenance project to impact traffic, said Matt McGuire, a spokesman by the department’s District 9 office in Chillicothe.
The project is scheduled to be completed this fall, according to a news release.
Meanwhile, a $300,000 project calls for replacement of the Ellisonville Smokey Row Road off Ohio 93. The project started June 28.
One lane of the road will remain open with the use of temporary signals, according to the release. The work will be ongoing for about 30 days, McGuire said.
Traffic is being detoured via Pine Grove Smokey Row Road and Ohio 93, according to the release.