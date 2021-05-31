ASHLAND — Work starts Tuesday on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet improvements at two Ashland-area intersections to boost traffic flow and reduce crashes, according to a news release.
The improvements will take place at the Diedrich Boulevard (KY 693) and KY 1093 (Country Club Drive) intersection in Greenup County and at Central Avenue and 23rd Street in downtown Ashland.
Beginning Tuesday, contractors will install lane separator posts on Diedrich Boulevard as well as restripe travel and turning lanes where it intersects KY 1093 near Flatwoods, Kentucky. Work will also include upgraded traffic signals with retroreflective backplates and other improvements.
The project is designed to improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of crashes by restricting certain traffic movements off Diedrich Boulevard, as well as improve visibility of pavement markings and signals.
During construction, motorists should expect intermittent flagged traffic and lane closures through the intersection. Increased congestion and delays are likely as nearly 15,000 cars a day use Diedrich Boulevard. Some work might take place at night to reduce traffic impacts, but motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible to avoid delays.
For the Central Avenue and 23rd Street project, contractors will install additional signage and pavement markings to convert the two-way stop at Central Avenue and 23rd Street to a four-way stop intersection.
The additional stop signs are expected to help keep traffic flowing regularly in all directions and reduce traffic movement conflicts at the busy intersection near King’s Daughters Medical Center.
The project is being done by Central Seal Company under a $90,000 contract with the Transportation Cabinet through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program. Additional state funds are being provided for the signal upgrades on Diedrich Boulevard.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.