WAYNE - Drivers headed to or from the town of Wayne should expect travel delays because of a hillside and road stabilization project that began this week.
Crews were out Monday morning preparing the site and constructing temporary traffic signals on W.Va. 152 between Maynard's Wrecking Service and the Wayne Clark's Pump and Shop.
The project, which involves the construction of a piling wall along the hillside, is expected to take one to two months to complete.
During construction, that portion of W.Va. 152 will be taken from a two-lane road down to one.
"A piling wall is a form of slide repair. There were a couple areas along that stretch on the hill that needed it pretty bad," West Virginia Division of Highways District 2 construction engineer Chris Collins said.
"This isn't replacing a wall that has fallen or failed, but we are just installing one in that location."
The contracted completion date is Nov. 15, but Collins said he expects it to be completed sometime in September or October.