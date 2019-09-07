HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

First-degree robbery, 12:50 a.m. Friday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.

First- and second-offense shoplifting, 8:09 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.

Destruction of property and leaving the scene of an accident, 7:38 p.m. Thursday, Adams Avenue and 1st Street.

Grand larceny and breaking and entering, 9 a.m. June 18, 4200 block of Magazine Avenue.

Petit larceny, 6:40 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block of 8 1/2 Alley.

Breaking and entering, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of 3rd Avenue.

Drug paraphernalia and trespassing, 5:54 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 4th Street.

Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Aug. 29, 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Second-degree robbery, 1:45 p.m. Thursday, 7th Street and 6th Avenue.

Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 11:26 a.m. Thursday, Lynn Street and McVeigh Avenue.

Fugitive from justice, 9:50 a.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.

Threatening communication by electronic device, 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of Washington Avenue.

Battery, 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of Marcum Terrace.

The following information was provided by booking records from the Western Regional Jail:

Jonathan Noah Thacker, 45, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Darrell Lee Jackson, 37, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Jody Austin Newsome, 34, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $30,000.

Melissa Marie Young, 42, was jailed at 10:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.

