In October 2019, the Cabell County Board of Education approved the purchase of two robotic arms to be delivered to and installed at the Cabell County Career and Technology Center in Huntington.
While that might sound like a small purchase and just another piece of equipment at the school, in reality, it’s a large stepping stone for CCCTC students to be workforce-ready when they graduate high school.
It will be used for both high schoolers and adults to become certified on the device, which is an exact model of those used at the Toyota Manufacturing Plant in Buffalo, West Virginia, said Frank Barnett, CCCTC principal.
“I was told when we started this that there was a handshake agreement with Toyota to send people that way once they are certified (on the machines) because all of the Toyota plants use the FANUC robots,” CCCTC Instructor Robert Mays said.
“That’s the plan, but I haven’t heard any more about that.”
The machines are LR Mate 200iD Robots, ones that can be specifically programmed to grasp, lift, move and sort through small objects in large quantities, commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry for mixing and distributing pills but can also be used for packaging small objects and other tedious jobs that have been outsourced to bots, Mays said.
Both robots, purchased through a West Virginia Department of Education Robotic Arm Grant, are valued at around $150,000 each. They are nearly identical in structure, but one has a camera attached to the arm with a 4-D observation feature permitting the operator to view the machine as if they were working directly above it, giving them a better view of the bot’s movements.
“That one there is a different beast because it has a camera on it, and there’s a whole other training that goes along with that, which I haven’t completed yet,” May said. “Our other one can be made to move, grab, assemble and perform other basic functions.”
The Career and Technical Center isn’t yet offering any curriculum for the robots to students, but it’s not far off. Mays said the course will cover all the basics of operating the bot, teaching it commands and all the required coding for safe and effective operations.
It’s unknown when the first class will begin, but he said CCCTC is hoping to offer it as soon as this summer for adults before the course opens for students, a requirement handed down from the state.
“(The curriculum) eases you through everything,” said Mays. “If you have no coding at all, you’ll get it. If you have any coding at all, you’re more prepared. It does what it needs to do.”
Mays attended a four-day training for the robots in late February where he took the same course his future students will. Two other teachers and 17 other individuals from various backgrounds accompanied him for the training.
“The way I understand it is that the two teachers from Kentucky that went down there with us will jump in and teach the curriculum right away. In West Virginia, we have to teach the course to adults first, and then next year it will be part of my curriculum for high school students,” Mays added.
The curriculum will take students from knowing basic things like turning it on, jogging the robot and making it move, to actually writing programs to perform certain tasks like opening and closing a gripper. It will also cover things from inputs and outputs to basic data construction of what it can do.
“They are two different styles of robots, but they have the same teach pen, same software and run the same way,” May said. “It’s all in the writing of the software. It translates into so many different industries.”
Once the course has been completed, students must complete an additional exam to become fully certified on the machine. When that happens, there’s plenty of options to jump right into the workforce.
Toyota in Buffalo, West Virginia, is clearly a big chance for certified individuals to land a job, but the skill also translates into many other fields, May said.
“There were 17 other manufacturers in the room with us during training that each had a different reason for wanting to invest in a FANUC robot,” he said.
“I’ve heard of the gripper bot used in Major League Baseball. They have robots that are testing bats and other things, which is a relatively new branch in the industry.”
Mays said he believes the addition of the course at CCCTC will create new opportunities not previously found in the area. When the school opens the course for enrollment, it will be just the second in the state — the other is in Kanawha County.
“Our course will be the basic of learning the robot and its functions, but I think it opens up opportunities in the area that we don’t currently have, creates instant jobs with that agreement with Toyota. Here’s a career that you can make $40,000 or $50,000 right out of the gate.”
Mays said programming jobs are ones that will be around for the foreseeable future and beyond, and as bots become increasingly more common in the workplace, those machines don’t fully replace manpower and the need for the specific skill of programming is a great one throughout the country.
“Do they take assembly line jobs? I’m sure they do. But in our field, we’re a field that’s growing. There’s 400,000 empty jobs in the United States right now. Next year there are projected to be almost a million empty positions.”
He recalled a time when his hometown of Gilbert, West Virginia, first received an touchscreen ordering station at one of the McDonald’s restaurants in town.
“People started freaking out like ‘Oh my gosh. They’re taking those jobs now, too.’ No, because someone has to program that machine, someone has to understand that machine. If anything, you’re gaining company jobs with what you’re doing,” Mays said.
No matter the bot or the factory it might be in, there’s a person behind it that has written code and programmed it to perform a specific function. At its core, that’s what the new course at CCCTC will do.
“You have to learn the software first. It’s like my Coding, App and Game Design students. They all wanted to come in on Day 1 and build a game, but none of them quite understood that you needed to learn the language first,” he said.
“Again, it’s a skill that translates. And students at Cabell County Career and Technology Center now get a front-row seat to what a career in that specific field looks like.”