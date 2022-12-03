Yennal Khitan, right, and Stevie Carroll, representing St. Joe Robotics, participate in a qualifier match together as students from elementary and middle school teams compete in the Robotics Challenge on Saturday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Students from 25 schools showcased their robots in various matches Saturday in hopes to advance in the state tournament.
Student teams from elementary and middle schools in Cabell, Kanawha and Wayne counties competed at the robotics event sponsored by Marshall’s Robert C. Byrd Institute all day long.
“Robert C. Byrd Institute and NASA are thrilled that our first event of the season went off so smoothly, and that the teams were well prepared and competed strongly,” said Todd Ensign, NASA IV&V Education Resource Center program manager.
The event was hosted at the Marshall University Aviation Maintenance Technology Program facilities at Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Teams from St. Joseph Grade School and Cedar Grove Elementary school won the main categories in competition and will qualify in the state tournament March 12, 2023, in Fairmont.
St. Joseph Grade School teams won the middle school excellence award, two teamwork champion awards and the robots skill champion award. Cedar Grove Elementary also won an excellence award and a design award.
Ensign said the teams in West Virginia have improved significantly in the past decade.
“As a state, our teams are getting better and are ready to compete earlier,” Ensign said. “In the past 10 years, the competitive robotics programs have collectively grown from 50 teams to well over 500 teams, from 500 students to in excess of 5,000 students.”
The competitions did not end Saturday as other local students prepare to compete Sunday in the aerial drone competition.
“Twenty-three middle school and high school teams will engage in high-flying fun as they rely on teamwork to carefully pilot their drones through obstacles while completing a series of tasks,” Robert C. Byrd Institute director of communication Mike Friel said. “(The) teams have a chance to advance to the world championship.”
Student teams from across West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio will begin the competition 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
