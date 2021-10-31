HUNTINGTON — Next month, students across the state will have the opportunity to select robotics as a recognized co-curricular activity by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
Robotics, to this point, had operated much like a school club would. Local teams competed in regional, state, national and even world competitions, but the matches and tournaments were not officially recognized by the high school activities governing body.
But starting Nov. 1, students in high schools involved in the WVSSAC will be able to participate in robotics as part of a sanctioned activity. This new classification enables recognition and parity for robotics programs to thousands of students.
Official rules will be presented for adoption by secondary principals at the annual Board of Control meeting in March 2022, subject to final approval by the state Board of Education.
Each year, designated teams are tasked with building robots tailor-made for specific tasks — it’s a challenge where students must blend engineering, design and skill in order to succeed, and one local team has seen its fair share of success in recent years.
“We have two teams at the high school and then an additional eight teams in grade school and middle school,” Huntington St. Joe Principal Carol Templeton said. “We love the program, and I think it’s great that the WVSSAC is recognizing it.”
Templeton said approximately 12 high school students participate and have formed two teams, and in consecutive years at least one of those teams has qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship.
They have seen great success in West Virginia, as have other programs in recent years, such as Wayne High School, which has qualified multiple times in the past decade for the World Championship Competition.
The NASA Independent Verification and Validation Program (IV&V) Education Resource Center (ERC) has played a role in championing robotics in West Virginia.
The ERC team at NASA’s Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility in Fairmont, West Virginia, manages The West Virginia Robotics Alliance. The ERC is funded by a grant from NASA and managed by Fairmont State University.
“We hope that recognition from the WVSSAC will increase the number of schools throughout West Virginia participating in competitive robotics,” John Holbrook, of the ERC, said. “Ultimately, our goal is to see robotics teams from every county of West Virginia.”
The season for robotics would run from Nov. 1 through May 30. Adding robotics as a co-curricular activity through the WVSSAC can increase participation, access and acceptance of robotics as a recognized competitive program with greater support.
Some schools will start offering events at the start of the season, while most will take place in the spring to align with the state championship tournament slated at the end of May. Individual high schools are encouraged to offer robotics meets including non-judged robot games and skills runs.
The NASA IV&V ERC has seen engagement in robotics increase from about 500 students to more than 6,000 and counting.
“Since I became involved in competitive robotics 13 years ago, the number of teams in the state has increased 10 times over,” Ryan Utzman, of the ERC, said. “Recognition by the WVSSAC is an exciting reflection of the incredible efforts of the students, coaches and teachers who have made this growth possible.”