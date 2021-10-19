The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Volunteers deliver food to people waiting in their vehicles during the annual Spaghetti Dinner with Rocco on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

CEREDO — The Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department has once again teamed up with popular restaurateur Rocco Muriale to raise money for the improved emergency services.

The 21st annual Sunday dinner with Rocco is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at the main Ceredo VFD station, 700 B St., Ceredo. The menu will consist of Rocco’s spaghetti, bread and dessert for $5. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, drive thru, take out and delivery will be offered. Call 304-453-4808 for more info.

“Rocco’s culinary skills are legendary in the Tri-State,” said Juanita Wilson, EMS director of the Ceredo VFD. “This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a Rocco’s spaghetti dinner and benefit the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department.”

The Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department serves the municipal limits of Ceredo and surrounding areas of northern Wayne County. The department responds to more than 1,800 emergency calls each year.

