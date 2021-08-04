HUNTINGTON — When children attend story hour at the Cabell County Public Library, they are usually there to listen. Kingston Garrett was not.
Kingston, an 8-year-old author and student at St. Joseph Elementary School in Huntington, was there to read his debut book titled "Rockin' Randy" during the library's weekly story hour for kids.
"'Rockin' Randy' is a 10-year-old fifth-grader at this school I made up called Hillside Elementary. This girl named Mean Jean is like, really mean, and she discourages Randy, but it all turns good in the end," Kingston said of his book.
The overarching theme of the book, he added, was to encourage kids like him to work hard, be brave and have faith. Publishing it, he said, was a result of boredom.
"I was bored because I was quarantined and my mom told me to go write a book or something, and I did," Kingston said.
His mother, Candace Layne, said her son has displayed a vivid imagination from an early age, and what began as simple storytelling turned into something much bigger.
"His preschool teachers would tell me some of the stories he was telling and then encourage me to write them down, and then he started writing them down, coloring pictures with them and selling them to family members for a dollar," Layne said.
As drastic an impact that COVID-19 had on everyday life, Layne added that it presented the perfect opportunity to work on publishing the book, and she began to work with a marketing and publishing team.
As for reading the book to children his age and younger, Kingston said he had a feeling they would enjoy it. He isn't used to working a crowd though, with Wednesday being his first time reading to a group of children.
It isn't his first public appearance, though. He held a book release and signing event at The Inner Geek in downtown Huntington earlier this year.
"We had 30 books and we sold all of them," Kingston said.
He signed and sold more copies to parents who wanted a copy of "Rockin' Randy" to take home after the story hour Wednesday. In the coming months, he plans to release a second book.
"It's called 'Mean Jean' and I can't really tell anybody about the whole thing. Just know that it's coming soon," Kingston said.
"Rockin' Randy" is available for checkout at the Cabell County Public Library and for purchase at local retailers The Inner Geek and The Red Caboose.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
