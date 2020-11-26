Essential reporting in volatile times.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Rodney Barbour will perform on the world-class Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane. Barbour, currently residing, working and entertaining in Cincinnati, is a Huntington native and has established a renowned career in several venues.

To meet the requirements for the current COVID-19 restrictions, the public will only be allowed to view the concert virtually at 3 p.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/forrestburdettemumc/.

Check out the website, www.pipesounds.org, for more information about the concert series.

